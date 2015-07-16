Eniro Q2 profit falls, repeats 2015 forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish search and directories group Eniro on Thursday reported a drop in second-quarter earnings and kept its outlook for a drop in 2015 results.

Eniro posted second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 49 million Swedish crowns ($5.74 million), down from 168 million a year ago.

The company stood by its forecast, first given in May, that 2015 EBITDA would come in below the 631 million crowns reported for 2014. It's previous prediction had been for an unchanged result for the year. Link to the Q2-report: here ($1 = 8.5301 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)