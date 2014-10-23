FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eniro shares halted after shares plunge on bank negotiations report
October 23, 2014

Eniro shares halted after shares plunge on bank negotiations report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Trading in Sweden’s Eniro was halted after its shares dropped 20 percent on Thursday after business daily Dagens Industri reported that negotiations between the company and banks were heading for failure, referring to sources.

An Eniro spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Eniro said in September it had found inaccuracies in its accounts, forcing the company to slash its profit forecast for the second time in two months, increasing pressure on the highly indebted firm. (Reporting by Helene Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

