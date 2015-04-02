FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eniro says rights issue oversubscribed, raises 458 mln SEK
April 2, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eniro says rights issue oversubscribed, raises 458 mln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Eniro’s rights issue oversubscribed. Preliminary result.

* Says company will thereby receive approximately sek 458 million before transaction costs

* Says in total, approximately 97 percent of the rights issue was subscribed for with the exercise of subscription rights

* Says additionally, applications for subscription of ordinary shares without subscription rights have been received, corresponding to in aggregate approximately SEK 110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

