UPDATE 1-Eniro shares halted after plunge on report of trouble with lenders
October 23, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eniro shares halted after plunge on report of trouble with lenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares in highly-indebted Swedish search engine firm Eniro were halted for trading on Thursday for the second time in just two weeks after a new media report said it was in trouble with its lenders, sending its shares down sharply.

Eniro in September cut its 2014 forecasts for the second time in two months after finding accounting inaccuracies which led it to file a police complaint against its former chief executive.

Business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday that negotiations between Eniro and lenders were heading for failure, with banks demanding external consultants to supervise Eniro’s top management, while its board was mulling stepping down.

Shares in Eniro, which declined to comment on the report but said it would send out a press release, fell 20 percent on the news before the trading halt. So far this year, its shares are down 85 percent.

Earlier this month, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet said Eniro’s lenders were considering taking control of its assets or force a share issue. The company dismissed that report.

That day, Eniro shares lost a third of their value before being halted but had since recouped most of those losses. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
