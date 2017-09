Nov 20 (Reuters) - Enjoyor Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Suzhou city government on smart city project in Anhui province, total investment estimated at 1 billion yuan (163.32 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ho0pBV

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)