FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli group seeks to buy 160 mln euro wind farm in Europe
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli group seeks to buy 160 mln euro wind farm in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - An Israeli group is negotiating to buy the rights to a 105 megawatt wind turbine project in advanced development in central Europe that would cost 160 million euros ($174.5 million) to build, the companies said on Tuesday.

Enlight Renewable Energy and partner Migdal Insurance said they are looking to purchase the total stake in the project and fund it with debt of up to 70 percent.

The group did not say where exactly the turbines were being built.

The project would be Enlight’s largest, and its chief executive called it a “leap forward in the company’s operations.”

Enlight is part of the Eurocom Group, which also controls Bezeq, Israel’s biggest telecoms group. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.