FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enphase Energy names CFO
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Enphase Energy names CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Solar inverter maker Enphase Energy Inc named Kris Sennesael as chief financial officer, replacing Sanjeev Kumar, effective immediately.

Sennesael joins from semiconductor firm Standard Microsystems, where he served as CFO.

Sennesael will get $450,000 in salary and bonus, and receive restricted stock units and stock options over the next four years, Enphase said in a regulatory filing.

He is eligible to 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock and 150,000 restricted stock units.

The company in August said CFO Sanjeev Kumar had decided to leave the company. The U.S. solar sector has seen a string of departures over the past year, demonstrating a lack of faith among executives that the sector can recover from a supply glut that has hammered share prices.

Almost all the top U.S.-listed solar companies, including First Solar Inc, SunPower Corp, Canadian Solar Inc and JA Solar Holdings Co, have seen either their CEO or CFO leave over the past year.

The company’s shares, which have lost about half of their value in the past five months, closed at $4.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.