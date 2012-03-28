FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Enphase Energy cuts expected IPO price range
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 11:40 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Enphase Energy cuts expected IPO price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Now sees IPO priced at $6-$7/shr

* Had earlier expected offering to be priced at $10-$12/shr

March 28 (Reuters) - Enphase Energy, which provides microinverter technology to the solar industry, said it now expects its initial public offering of 7.3 million shares to be priced between $6 and $7 apiece.

It had earlier expected the IPO to be priced at $10 to $12 per share.

At the higher end of the new price range, the Petaluma, California-based company will raise about $51 million.

Enphase, which sells microinverters that turn direct current from solar panels into alternating current that can be fed into household power systems, is backed by Third Point LLC and RockPort Capital Partners among others.

Funds associated with Third Point will hold about 15.8 percent stake in the company after the offering.

Enphase has incurred net losses each year since its inception, according to a regulatory filing.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are lead underwriters to the IPO.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.