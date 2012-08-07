Enphase Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss; CFO to leave

* Second-quarter adj loss/shr $0.19 vs est $0.32 loss/shr

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Solar inverter maker Enphase Energy Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on improved margins and strong demand from the North American market, and said its chief financial officer has decided to leave.

Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Kumar will continue with the company for a smooth transition, which is expected to run into the fourth quarter, the company said.

Gross margin during the second quarter rose to 24.4 percent from 16.2 percent a year earlier.

The company’s net loss widened to $11.4 million, or 29 cents per share, from $10.3 million, or $9.95 per share.

Excluding items, it reported a net loss of 19 cents per share.

Revenue rose 88 percent to $55.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 32 cents per share on revenue of $50.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Shares of the company closed at $6.67 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.