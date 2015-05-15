FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EnQuest says four-month production rises 20 pct
#Energy
May 15, 2015

EnQuest says four-month production rises 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Oil producer EnQuest Plc said production rose 20.2 percent to 30,768 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first four months of the year, thanks to strong performance at its Malaysian asset.

The North Sea-focused company, which specialises in maximising oil output from old fields that aren’t profitable enough for big oil firms, said start-up of its North Sea Alma/Galia project and Kraken field remained on track. (Reporting By Karolin Schaps in London and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

