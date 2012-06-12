FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner ENRC to simplify Africa assets -chairman
June 12, 2012 / 11:28 AM / 5 years ago

Miner ENRC to simplify Africa assets -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Kazakh miner ENRC will work to simplify the structure of its assets in Africa “sooner rather than later”, Chairman Mehmet Dalman told reporters on Tuesday.

Dalman, a veteran investment banker appointed chairman in February, was speaking after the London-listed miner’s annual shareholder meeting, the first since a shake-up of the board, which was part of changes ENRC hopes will help mend a reputation damaged by deals in Congo.

Dalman added there was “more work to be done” on the board.

ENRC has tried to draw a line under a corporate governance storm that hit last year, when the 2010 purchase of a controlling stake in a disputed Congo operation, Kolwezi, was followed by a boardroom spat that pitted founding shareholders against some directors.

Last June’s annual shareholder meeting ended with the abrupt departure of two of those directors, one of whom said ENRC‘S behaviour was “more Soviet than City”.

