FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Founders offer for ENRC included Kazakhmys shares -report
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 19, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

Founders offer for ENRC included Kazakhmys shares -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The offer for miner ENRC made by its founding shareholders and the Kazakh government included shares in rival miner Kazakhmys, a British newspaper reported on Sunday.

The board of ENRC on Friday rejected the proposed buyout of the trouble Kazakh miner’s minority investors, giving the consortium two weeks to come up with an improved bid.

The rejected offer was 260 pence per share, The Sunday Times reported. Shareholders would have received 175 pence per share in cash, plus 0.23 of a share in Kazakhmys, which has a 20 percent stake in ENRC.

The shares would not be new shares from Kazakhmys, but would come from the Kazakh government’s large holding in the company, the report said, citing senior sources at ENRC.

ENRC’s shares closed on Friday at just under 272 pence.

ENRC declined to comment and the consortium were not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.