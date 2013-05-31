Founders seek extension to ENRC buyout bid deadline - sources

LONDON/MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s government and the trio of founders behind ENRC have asked the miner’s independent board members for an extension to a buyout bid deadline of June 3, seeking more time to iron out technical details, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Two of the sources said the board had been asked to allow a 21-day extension, taking the deadline to the last week of June.

ENRC’s billionaire co-founders, Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Pathokh Chodiev, said last month they were weighing up a buyout of the London-listed miner’s minority investors and had the support of the Kazakh government, which is a top shareholder in both ENRC and rival Kazakhmys.

ENRC’s independent directors, though, have already rejected a tentative buyout proposal - in cash plus shares in Kazakhmys - which would value ENRC at around $5 billion. Instead, regulators were asked by the board to give them until June 3 to come up with an improved bid or walk away.

“(The suitors) have contacted the (ENRC) board. What the answer will be is not certain. But if there is no extension, there can be no bid,” one of the sources said.

A separate source added: “It would be madness for the board not to give enough time for a fully considered offer to be put together.”

The bidding consortium, ENRC and the independent committee of the board of ENRC all declined to comment.