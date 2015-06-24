ENRC gains breathing space as VTB agrees to debt repayment delay

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB Capital has agreed to extend the deadline for the repayment of mining company ENRC’s multi-billion dollar debt to 2021, ENRC parent company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) said on Wednesday.

ENRC, burdened by multi-billion-dollar debts, said last week that it had reached a similar agreement with its other main lender, Russian bank Sberbank.

Luxembourg-headquartered ERG, created at the end of 2013 when it bought ENRC and its assets, owes VTB alone a total of around $3 billion, according to a source close to the company.

Earlier this year, credit rating agency Moody’s raised concerns over the high level of debt held by the company, with $4.4 billion owed to the two Russian banks maturing by the end of 2016.

The firm, a producer of ferrochrome, alumina and iron ore, and a supplier of electricity in Kazakhstan, is also facing a steep decline in commodities prices.

“Working with mining companies is a priority area for VTB. We will restructure our relationship in a positive sense, and will also extend it,” VTB first deputy president and chairman Yuri Soloviev said in a statement issued by ERG.

ERG is 40 percent owned by the Kazakh government while ENRC’s billionaire founders Alexander Machkevitch, Alijan Ibragimov and Patokh Chodiev own roughly 20 percent each.

ENRC, with assets in Kazakhstan and Africa, was delisted from the London Stock Exchange by the trio of founders in 2013 after the company’s share price dropped some 80 percent -- under pressure from corruption investigations, boardroom battles and weak commodity prices. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Heinrich)