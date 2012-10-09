FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ENRC to consider proposal to make chairman's role executive
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 9, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

ENRC to consider proposal to make chairman's role executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The board of Kazakh miner ENRC is set to consider a proposal to beef up the role of its chairman, strengthening the hand of veteran banker Mehmet Dalman by handing him an executive position, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source said it was not clear when the board of the UK-listed company would discuss the change, expected to be imminent. The move could put Dalman, who took the role in February, on a collision course with Chief Executive Felix Vulis, who stepped down early last year but agreed months later to stay in the role.

The change has already attracted criticism. Board member Paul Judge said in an email leaked to the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday that debating the change at a Friday board meeting at which neither he nor Vulis were present “smacks more of a lynch mob than of proper governance”.

ENRC declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.