UPDATE 1-Miner ENRC warns of "significant" asset writedowns
February 27, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Miner ENRC warns of "significant" asset writedowns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Shares drop 3.5 percent, eating into recent gains

* Full-year earnings due March 20

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kazakh miner ENRC warned investors it would take a “significant” impairment charge after writing down the value of its alumina business in Kazakhstan, copper operations in Africa and a minority platinum holding.

ENRC is the latest of the large miners to write down the value of assets, as boom-year deals sour for many of the sector’s big players, and falling prices bite. Weak platinum and aluminium prices also caused pain at rivals Anglo American , Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton.

ENRC, which is due to publish annual results on March 20, did not quantify the impairment, saying only it would be “significant” and would affect its alumina business in Kazakhstan, hit by production troubles last year, Democratic Republic of Congo mining operation Boss Mining and Chambishi, the Zambian smelter which processes material mined at Boss.

It will also write down the value of minority stakes including its 13.5 percent holding in Northam Platinum, one of South Africa’s smaller platinum producers, which last week reported a sharp fall in profit.

The bulk of the assets hit are the product of ENRC’s bid to expand outside its original Kazakh and ferroalloy base from 2008 onwards, when it snapped up assets in Brazil, Congo, Zambia and Mozambique.

ENRC also said its effective tax rate for 2012 would be around 45 percent, above previous guidance.

The news hit ENRC’s shares, down 3.5 percent at 1215 GMT. The stock, long an underperformer, has rallied in recent weeks on the back of unsubstantiated bid rumours.

