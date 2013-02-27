Miner ENRC warns of "significant" impairments

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kazakh miner ENRC warned on Wednesday it would write down the value of key assets including its alumina business in Kazakhstan, African copperbelt assets Boss Mining and Chambishi, and a minority stake in Northam Platinum.

ENRC, the latest mining company to announce writedowns, did not detail the size of the non-cash impairment charges, but said they would be “significant”. It also said its effective tax rate for 2012 would be around 45 percent, above previous guidance.

The company is due to release annual results on March 20.