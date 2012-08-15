UPDATE 2-ENRC cuts spending and dividend as profits drop

* Underlying H1 EBITDA down 41 pct, broadly as forecast

* Cuts 2012 spending plans to $2.4 billion

* Sees Kazakh material cost inflation easing in second half

* Assessment of options for international operations ongoing

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kazakh miner ENRC cut its 2012 spending plans and slashed its interim dividend, as lower production and weak prices in its key steelmaking commodities dragged first-half profit down 41 percent.

ENRC beat some analysts’ more pessimistic forecasts for the impact of maintenance and falling prices and signaled cost pressures would ease in the second half.

But the London-listed miner frustrated hopes for an update on plans for its sprawling international growth assets - a review some investors hope could galvanize its battered shares.

ENRC - whose shares have underperformed the UK mining sector by more than 30 percent since the start of 2012 - signaled it would instead update the market in October, with the focus on overhauling its copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Copper mine Frontier, one of the assets acquired in the DRC after ENRC settled a long-running dispute with rival First Quantum, will be fast-tracked. ENRC bought the license for the mine last month.

ENRC has diversified away from its ferroalloys and Kazakh base since 2008, snapping up assets in Brazil, Congo, Zambia and Mozambique. It now finds itself like many of its peers, juggling a sprawling set of growth assets, a bumper capital expenditure bill, rising costs and weakening global demand.

The miner, which has a $3.4 billion debt burden, said it had slashed its 2012 spending plans to $2.4 billion from $2.7 billion.

The difference, it said, was partly down to lower spending on its Brazilian iron ore project, where licensing delays have pushed back first production to 2016.

ENRC Chief Executive Felix Vulis said he expected the long-awaited port license from Brazil’s environmental authorities to be issued - though not necessarily immediately received by ENRC - by November this year.

ENRC, echoing larger rivals, said its longer-dated spending programme was also “in advanced stages of review”.

TOUGH 2012

Shares in the group, which trade at a discount to the sector, were down 3.4 percent at 0840 GMT, underpeforming a 2.7 percent drop in the broader sector, as miners were hit by iron ore prices languishing near 31-month lows.

ENRC said markets would remain tough into the second half.

“Overall, consumption is reasonably good, but with steel production growth slowing and major iron ore producers announcing record production, supply has caught up with demand,” Chief Commercial Officer Jim Cochrane said.

“The oversupply situation in ferrochrome will not get resolved this year and similarly for iron ore - unless there is a significant change, we don’t expect prices to recover during this year.”

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $1.14 billion for the six months to the end of June, within the range of analysts’ expectations though marginally below a consensus forecast of almost $1.17 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings per share came in at $0.36, down 60 percent.

ENRC said it would cut its interim dividend almost 60 percent to 6.5 cents per share.

Kazakh cost inflation had been a key concern, as miners report signs of cost pressures easing in other jurisdictions. ENRC said it was seeing cost pressures continuing but “at a slightly lower level than previously guided”.

Kazakh material cost inflation was 20 to 25 percent in the first half, as the price of fuel, explosives and other inputs rose, though that figure would be lower in the second half, ENRC said.