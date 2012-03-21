FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner ENRC reconvenes vote on Shubarkol
March 21, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

Miner ENRC reconvenes vote on Shubarkol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - ENRC has set a fresh date for a shareholder vote on its proposed $650 million acquisition of the outstanding shares in Kazakh coal producer Shubarkol Komir from its founders, adding independent shareholders were now “more supportive” of the deal.

The deal was delayed in November.

“The company has held additional discussions with certain independent ENRC shareholders about the acquisition and, in light of these discussions the board believes that shareholders are more supportive of the proposed transaction,” the miner said in a statement.

The shareholder meeting has been called for April 2.

The deal is a related party transaction, as it involves ENRC’s founding shareholders, so is conditional on the approval of independent investors.

