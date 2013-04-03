Urenco, Areva subsidiary says stops production

AMSTERDAM, April 3 (Reuters) - Enrichment Technologies, which is jointly owned by Areva and Urenco, said on Wednesday it had shut facilities in five countries after two workers died from their injuries in an accident at its Dutch plant last week.

The company, which supplies Urenco and Areva with machines for enriching uranium, stopped production on March 31 in the Netherlands, Germany, France, the United States and the United Kingdom, a spokeswoman said.

“We don’t know when production will restart,” she said without giving more details about the accident.