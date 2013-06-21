Former Enron CEO Skilling's prison term cut to 14 years

HOUSTON, June 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday cut former Enron Corp Chief Executive Jeffrey Skilling’s prison sentence to 14 years from 24 years as part of a deal with prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Simeon Lake issued the ruling in federal court in Houston.

Skilling was convicted in May 2006 on 19 counts of securities fraud, conspiracy, insider trading and lying to auditors. He has been in prison since December of that year. (Reporting by Anna Driver and Kristen Hays; editing by Prudence Crowther)