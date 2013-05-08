FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Enron CEO Skilling to have prison term shortened
May 8, 2013

Former Enron CEO Skilling to have prison term shortened

May 8 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Skilling, the former Enron Corp chief executive, has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors that could result in his 24-year prison term over the energy company’s spectacular collapse being shortened by roughly a decade.

According to court papers on Wednesday, the government and Skilling have agreed to recommend that Skilling be resentenced at a June 21 hearing to a term of 14 to 17-1/2 years, a period that could be shortened for good behavior.

Skilling has already served more than 6-1/4 years in prison following his May 2006 conviction by a Houston federal jury on 19 counts of securities fraud, conspiracy, insider trading and lying to auditors.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

