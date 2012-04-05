FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ensco orders new ultra-deepwater rig
April 5, 2012

UPDATE 1-Ensco orders new ultra-deepwater rig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Drilling company Ensco Plc said it has ordered a new ultra-deepwater drillship to be built by Samsung Heavy Industries for about $645 million.

Ensco, the owner of the world’s second-largest offshore drilling fleet, said the rig is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2014.

“An ongoing trend of new deepwater oil and gas discoveries around the globe is creating a high demand for equipment capable of tapping those resources,” Chief Executive Dan Rabun said in a statement.

ENSCO DS-8, which will be the sixth vessel in the company’s fleet, will be able to drill in water depths of up to 12,000 feet, Ensco said.

