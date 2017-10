April 29 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc, owner of the world’s second-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the deployment of new rigs over the past year.

First-quarter net profit rose to $317 million, or $1.36 per share, from $265 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 13 percent to $1.15 billion.