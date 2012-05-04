Ensco pays to clear legs of rig sunk in 2008 storm

May 4 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc has agreed to pay to remove the legs of a rig that sank in the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Ike nearly four years ago, as the drilling contractor gears up for a related liability court battle due to start this year.

The wreckage of Ensco 74 has been a persistent problem for the company. After sinking in September 2008, the jackup rig’s hull was only found six months later when it was struck by an oil tanker, 95 miles (153 km) away from the drilling location.

The hull was removed in 2010 and, according to an Ensco filing with regulators late on Thursday, the company last month agreed to pay $19 million, covered by its insurance, to the rig customer to remove the legs that remained on the seabed.

The customer was Mariner Energy, now owned by Apache Corp .

In 2009, the oil tanker’s owner sued Ensco for damages of $10 million for striking the hull. Also that year, Ensco faced a legal claim that the rig had caused a pipeline rupture during the hurricane, seeking $26 million in damages.

While Ensco says it has not found there to be a probable liability related to either claim, the London-based company has sought exoneration or limitation of liability under U.S. maritime law, which has been contested by the tanker and pipeline owners. The matter is scheduled for trial in November.