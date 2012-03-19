FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ensign Energy profit rises on N.American drilling activity
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ensign Energy profit rises on N.American drilling activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Ensign Energy Services Inc’s fourth-quarter profit rose 64 percent as the oilfield services provider benefited from the continued drilling boom in North America.

The company’s net income rose to C$52.6 million ($52.60 million), or 34 Canadian cents a share, from C$32.1 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Calgary, Alberta-based Ensign Energy’s revenue rose 43 percent to C$578 million.

Adjusted profit was 38 Canadian cents a share.

North American peers such as Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Calfrac and Precision Drilling have also gained from strong drilling for oil and gas in shale fields.

Ensign has operations in Canada, United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, South America and New Zealand. The company gets about 80 percent of its revenue from North America.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.