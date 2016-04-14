FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Entertainment One says not approached by ITV
April 14, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Entertainment One says not approached by ITV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd said on Thursday it had not received any approach, a day after Bloomberg reported that British commercial TV broadcaster ITV Plc was pursuing a takeover of the Canadian company.

Entertainment One shares were up nearly 12 percent at 177.5 pence in morning trade, while ITV shares were up as much as 1 percent at 243.4 pence on the London stock Exchange.

ITV, Britain’s biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, has been in talks with Entertainment One and no final decision has been made, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the situation.

Based in Toronto with its shares listed in London, Entertainment One’s high-profile partnerships in recent years include those with DreamWorks Studios and production company Mark Gordon Co. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

