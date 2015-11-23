FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish charter Enter Air launches second IPO attempt - regulator
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 23, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Polish charter Enter Air launches second IPO attempt - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Polish charter carrier Enter Air has revived plans for a stock market listing that were suspended earlier this year, the country’s main financial regulator said.

A new prospectus has been approved for the airline’s initial public offering on the Warsaw bourse and will be published later on Monday, the Financial Supervision Authority said.

Privately owned Enter Air, Poland’s biggest operator of holiday charters, had shelved previous plans for a share listing in July, citing adverse market conditions.

Under the terms of the scrapped issue, the company had intended to sell up to 7 million shares at a maximum price of 19 zlotys each, valuing the offer at up to 133 million zlotys ($33.4 million).

The airline, which operates a fleet of 17 Boeing planes, flies holidaymakers to popular destinations such as Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Croatia and Egypt. ($1 = 3.9866 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Laurence Frost)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.