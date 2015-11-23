Polish charter Enter Air launches second IPO attempt - regulator

WARSAW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Polish charter carrier Enter Air has revived plans for a stock market listing that were suspended earlier this year, the country’s main financial regulator said.

A new prospectus has been approved for the airline’s initial public offering on the Warsaw bourse and will be published later on Monday, the Financial Supervision Authority said.

Privately owned Enter Air, Poland’s biggest operator of holiday charters, had shelved previous plans for a share listing in July, citing adverse market conditions.

Under the terms of the scrapped issue, the company had intended to sell up to 7 million shares at a maximum price of 19 zlotys each, valuing the offer at up to 133 million zlotys ($33.4 million).

The airline, which operates a fleet of 17 Boeing planes, flies holidaymakers to popular destinations such as Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Croatia and Egypt. ($1 = 3.9866 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Laurence Frost)