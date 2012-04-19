FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Entergy sees quarterly loss, cuts 2012 outlook
April 19, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Entergy sees quarterly loss, cuts 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp said it would post a first-quarter loss due to one-time charges linked to its Vermont nuclear power plant and its plan to spin off its transmission business, and the utility owner trimmed its full-year earnings forecast.

For the quarter, the company said it would report a loss of about 87 cents per share, including the charges, and a profit of about 43 cents per share, excluding them.

Entergy said it had cut its full-year forecast to $4.85 to $5.65 per share from the previous range of $5.40 to $6.20.

