Entergy says it safely shut a reactor at Indian Point on Saturday
December 6, 2015 / 11:40 PM / 2 years ago

Entergy says it safely shut a reactor at Indian Point on Saturday

Mike Stone, Catherine Ngai

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp safely shut down Indian Point’s unit 2 power plant around 5:30 p.m. ET (2230 GMT) on Saturday after several control rods lost power, the company said on Sunday.

The cause of the loss of power to the control rods is being investigated. A representative for the company said that the timeline for the reactor coming back online was uncertain, but it was “likely” to be back up in the next day or two.

Indian Point’s unit 3 was unaffected by the unit 2 shutdown and continues operating at full power, the company said.

Indian Point Energy Center, in Buchanan, N.Y., is home to two operating nuclear power plants, unit 2 and unit 3, which generate approximately 2000 megawatts of electricity for homes, business and public facilities in New York City and Westchester County.

Entergy is based in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Reporting by Mike Stone and Catherin Nagai; Editing by Alan Crosby)

