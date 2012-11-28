FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - Entergy Louisiana sells $200 mln notes
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - Entergy Louisiana sells $200 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Entergy Louisiana, LLC on
Wednesday sold $200 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $150 million. 
    BNP Paribas, Mizuho and Goldman Sachs were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ENTERGY LOUISIANA 

AMT $200 MLN    COUPON 3.3 PCT     MATURITY    12/01/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.789   FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 3.325 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/04/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 170 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

