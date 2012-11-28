New Issue - Entergy Louisiana sells $200 mln notes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Entergy Louisiana, LLC on Wednesday sold $200 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $150 million. BNP Paribas, Mizuho and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERGY LOUISIANA AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3.3 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.789 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.325 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS