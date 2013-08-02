CORRECTED-Enterprise says line fill on ATEX may come by end 2013

(Corrects attribution in 1st paragraph to Chief Operating Officer Jim Teague, not CEO Mike Creel)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Line fill on Enterprise Product Partners LP’s Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX) ethane pipeline could happen by the end of this year, Chief Operating Officer Jim Teague told investors on an earnings call on Thursday.

The pipeline will move growing production of ethane from the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations in states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio to Texas. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)