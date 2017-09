Aug 1 (Reuters) - Enterprise Product Partners said on Thursday that crude oil shipments on its pipelines increased by 44 percent, or 446,000 bpd, to a record 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of this year compared with a year before.

Shipments along its crude, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products pipelines increased 20 percent, or 813,000 bpd, year on year to a record 4.9 million bpd, it said.