S.Africa's Sanlam expands Ghana presence with $21 mln deal

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South African insurer Sanlam has acquired a 40 percent stake in a unit of Ghana’s Enterprise Insurance Company for about 240 million rand ($21 million), in its latest move to expand in fast-growing sub-Saharan markets.

Sanlam has acquired the stake in Enterprise’s non-life insurance business, it said in a statement on Wednesday, one of the biggest in the West African country.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approval in Ghana, Sanlam added.

South Africa’s top insurer by market value already owns 49 percent of Enterprise’s life insurance business and 40 percent of its pension fund administration arm.

Chief Executive Johan van Zyl told Reuters last month the insurer has 3.3 billion rand set aside for expansion in India and Africa, adding it was looking for possible acquisitions in both Ghana and Kenya.

South African firms are looking to tap the rising middle class in sub-Saharan Africa to offset slower growth in the continent’s most developed economy.

Market penetration for insurers in Ghana is 1.1 percent, Sanlam said, adding the market has grown at an annual average of 26 percent over the past five years.

Sanlam has operations at least 10 other African countries, including Nigeria, the continent’s top economy. (1 US dollar = 11.2082 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)