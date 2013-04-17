FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enterprise considering options for low-volume Centennial pipe
April 17, 2013

Enterprise considering options for low-volume Centennial pipe

HOUSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners is considering options for its joint-venture 210,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Centennial refined products pipeline because of low volumes shipped from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Illinois, an executive told analysts on Wednesday.

Tom Zulim, group senior vice president of regulated businesses and refined products, said during Enterprises’ annual analyst meeting that the company has considered moving different products or reversing the pipeline, but “nothing has come to fruition yet.”

Centennial is a 50/50 joint venture between Enterprise and Marathon Petroleum Corp

“It continues to be in service, but it’s not moving much right now,” Zulim said without specifying volume levels.

