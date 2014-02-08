FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enterprise shuts part of TE Products line due to glitch
#Energy
February 8, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

Enterprise shuts part of TE Products line due to glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A mechanical failure caused the shutdown of Enterprise Product Partners’ TE Products pipeline between Beaumont, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas, but it should return to full service by Saturday morning, the company said late on Friday.

The pipeline, which carries a number of fuels, including gasoline, diluent and propane, as well as other natural gas liquids, runs from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast and parts of the Midwest. The shutdown occurred earlier on Friday, the company said.

Enterprise’s notice to shippers came just after a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order to the company to prioritize propane shipments on the line to the Northeast and Midwest, which are suffering a shortage of the heating fuel.

Before the order, Enterprise had been moving products along the pipeline in batches. It was unclear which product had been moving along the line during the incident, or whether or not propane supplies had been affected. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)

