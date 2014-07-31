FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enterprise looks to expand Houston ethane export terminal
July 31, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Enterprise looks to expand Houston ethane export terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP said it was looking at expanding the ethane export facility it is building on the Houston Ship Channel after winning another transport contract.

With the additional contract to provide ethane storage, transportation, refrigeration and loading services, Enterprise said 85 percent of the terminal’s capacity was now contracted.

Enterprise, which also has a large crude storage facility in Houston, received permission last month from the U.S. Department of Commerce to export a minimally processed form of light crude oil.

The ethane terminal, which will come on line in the third quarter of 2016, will have the capacity to load about 10,000 barrels of oil per hour, Enterprise said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

