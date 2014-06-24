FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Enterprise Products plans Bakken-to-Cushing pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISMARCK, North Dakota, June 24 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP said on Tuesday it would build a 1,200-mile pipeline from North Dakota’s Bakken oil fields to Cushing, Oklahoma.

The pipeline, Enterprise’s first in North Dakota, would help transport more of the state’s crude oil to Cushing, a key gathering and distribution hub for oil produced around the United States.

The pipeline would originate in Stanley, North Dakota, and be 30 inches in diameter. It will have a daily capacity of 340,000 barrels of oil and should be online by the end of 2016, said Brent Secrest, vice president of onshore crude oil, pipelines and terminals for Enterprise.

“Our business right now is focused on Texas and Oklahoma,” Secrest said when announcing the project at a pipeline summit hosted by North Dakota’s governor. “The goal is we go further north.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

