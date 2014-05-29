FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Seaway Pipeline expected to resume 'in a few days'-Enterprise
May 29, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Seaway Pipeline expected to resume 'in a few days'-Enterprise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Operations on the Seaway Crude Pipeline are expected to resume “in a few days” after planned maintenance, an Enterprise Products Partners L.P. spokesman said.

There is no exact estimation for timing of a restart, he said.

Seaway Pipeline, a joint venture between Enterprise and Enbridge Inc. delivers crude between the Cushing, Oklahoma and the Freeport, Texas area, and a terminal and distribution crude oil network originating in Texas City, Texas that serves refineries in the Greater Houston area, according to its website. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Chris Reese)

