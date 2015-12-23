Enterprise Products secures first crude oil export contract

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP said it won its first contract to export U.S crude, days after the U.S. Congress voted to lift a four-decade ban on oil exports.

The 600,000-barrel cargo of domestic light crude oil is scheduled to load in the first week of January.

“We are excited to announce our first contract to export U.S. crude oil, which to our knowledge may be the first export cargo of U.S. crude oil from the Gulf Coast in almost 40 years,” AJ “Jim” Teague, chief operating officer of Enterprise’s general partner, said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)