FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK pub group Enterprise Inns posts flat full-year profit
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK pub group Enterprise Inns posts flat full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc

* Like-For-Like net income with growth of 0.5% in final quarter resulting in an increase of 1.4% for full year

* ebitda* before exceptional items of £302 million (2013: £313 million)

* Fy profit before tax and exceptional items maintained at £121 million (2013: £121 million)

* Net debt, down to £2.4 billion (2013: £2.5 billion)

* For first seven weeks of new financial year, we have continued to deliver like-for-like net income growth

* Partial refinancing of 2018 corporate bonds and a new revolving bank facility completed on 7 october 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.