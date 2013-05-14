FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Enterprise Inns first half profit falls 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Inns first half profit falls 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns PLC : * H1 EBITDA* before exceptional items £153 million (H1 2012: £168 million). * Like-for-like net income in total estate down 4.2% (H1 2012: 1.6% down) * Profit before tax and exceptional items £55 million (H1 2012: £64 million) * Target continues to be the delivery of like-for-like net income growth in H2 * Total net debt reduced to £2.5 billion by the year end * Like-for-like net income for the total estate for the second half to date is

down by around 1%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.