UPDATE 1-Enterprise to expand NGL infrastructure at Mont Belvieu

* Says will build 2 more NGL fractionators at Mont Belvieu

* Says adding capacity of 150,000 barrels per day

March 20 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners said it will build two more natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionators at its Mont Belvieu, Texas complex, raising capacity by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Enterprise has been extending and expanding its natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure in south Texas to accommodate output growth from the Eagle Ford shale.

The additional capacity will also help meet the Gulf Coast petrochemical industry’s appetite for ethane, Enterprise said in a statement.

The two units, which have a capacity of 75,000 bpd each, are expected to begin service in the fourth quarter of 2013.

The units, along with another one currently under construction, will give Enterprise the capacity to fractionate more than 610,000 bpd at the Mont Belvieu facility.

Fractionation is the process of separating various hydrocarbons in an NGL stream by heating them to different boiling points.

Enterprise provides services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals.