#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Enterprise Products profit rises on higher volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners LP reporter a higher quarterly profit as it transported more natural gas and margins from processing the fuel improved.

The company, which operates oil and gas pipelines, said net income rose to $656 million, or 73 cents per unit, from $435 million, or 49 cents per unit, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $11.3 billion.

Enterprise shares, which have gained nearly 20 percent of their value in the last year, closed at $51.69 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

