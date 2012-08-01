FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enterprise Products profit rises on higher volumes, margins
August 1, 2012 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

Enterprise Products profit rises on higher volumes, margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners LP’s quarterly profit rose 26 percent as it transported more natural gas and margins from processing the fuel improved.

The company, which operates oil and gas pipelines, said net income rose to $567 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $449 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13 percent to $9.79 billion.

Enterprise shares, which have risen 14 percent this year, closed at $53 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

