Feb 24 (Reuters) - Entersoft SA

* FY 2014 pre-tax profit at 1.54 million euros up 57 percent versus year ago

* FY 2014 turnover at 9.39 million euros up 17 percent versus year ago

* Expects its investment in Dubai to boost sales in FY 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1EqBwVu

