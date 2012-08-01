New Issue- Entertainment Properties sells $350 mln in notes

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Entertainment Properties Trust on Wednesday sold $350 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/08/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 424.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A