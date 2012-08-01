FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Entertainment Properties sells $350 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Entertainment Properties sells $350 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Entertainment Properties Trust on
Wednesday sold $350 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    08/15/2022  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/08/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 424.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.