ABC renews "Modern Family" and other shows
May 11, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

ABC renews "Modern Family" and other shows

Tim Kenneally

1 Min Read

The cast of "Modern Family" pose backstage after the show won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - ABC has renewed seven series, including comedies “Modern Family” and “The Middle,” as well as its popular dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Castle.”

The network also renewed its freshman offerings “Once Upon a Time,” “Suburgatory” and “Revenge.”

“Modern Family” has been a ratings and critical smash for the network, while the fairy tale-based “Once Upon a Time” has regularly won its Sunday at 8 p.m. time slot.

“Modern Family” and “The Middle” will be entering their fourth seasons, while “Castle‘s” next season will be its fifth and “Grey’s Anatomy” will go into its ninth season.

Deadline first reported the news.

