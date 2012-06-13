Adele album regains No. 1, holds off three debuts

Adele speaks as she holds her award for best British female solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British singer Adele regained her place at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for the 24th time on Wednesday with her Grammy-winning album “21,” holding off new entries from Alan Jackson, The Beach Boys and Neil Young.

Adele’s “21” sold 75,000 copies according to Nielsen SoundScan figures in its 68th week on the chart, buoyed by NBC’s special “Adele Live in London,” which aired on June 3. The album has yet drop out of the top 10 since its U.S. release in February 2011.

The “Someone Like You” singer beat out debuts from three veterans of the music industry. Country crooner Alan Jackson debuted at No. 2 with his latest studio album “Thirty Miles West,” selling 73,000 copies.

It is Jackson’s 15th studio album, excluding holiday and compilation sets, and his 12th time in the top 10 of the Billboard album chart.

The Beach Boys made their highest debut since 1974, as their 29th studio album “That’s Why God Made The Radio” entered at No. 3, selling 61,000 copies in its first week of release and kicking off the band’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young’s 35th studio album “Americana” landed at No. 4 after selling 44,000 copies, giving Young his second-highest debut following 1972’s “Harvest,” which debuted at No. 1.

Newcomer rapper Big K.R.I.T entered the chart at No. 5 with his debut album “Live From The Underground,” while New Orleans rapper Curren$y debuted his seventh studio album “The Stoned Immaculate” at No. 8.

One Direction’s “Up All Night” fell to No. 6 from fourth place, and John Mayer’s “Born And Raised” dropped from two straight weeks at No. 1 all the way down to No. 7.

Country star Carrie Underwood dropped to No. 9 from the sixth spot with her hit “Blown Away,” while folk singer Brandi Carlile rounded out the top 10 with her fifth studio album “Bear Creek,” selling 27,000 copies.

On Billboard’s Digital Songs chart, Carly Rae Jepsen continued her reign at the top with flirty pop anthem “Call Me Maybe,” while Maroon 5’s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa held steady at No. 2, as did Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra in the No. 3 slot.

Katy Perry climbed to No. 4 with her ballad “Wide Awake,” and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber stormed in at No. 5 with “All Around The World” featuring Ludacris as he continued on his worldwide promotion of upcoming album “Believe.”