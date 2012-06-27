FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek home from hospital after heart attack
June 27, 2012 / 11:35 PM / 5 years ago

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek home from hospital after heart attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Television host Alex Trebek was released from a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday after suffering a mild heart attack this past weekend, according to a spokeswoman for his “Jeopardy!” game show.

“I am happy to report that Alex has been released from the hospital and is back at his home,” Paula Askanas from Sony Pictures Television said in a statement.

Trebek, 71, was admitted into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is expected to recover in time to begin filming the next season of “Jeopardy!” in July.

Trebek was previously hospitalized for a heart attack in 2007.

“Jeopardy!,” a syndicated general knowledge quiz, is one of the longest-running game shows on U.S. television, entering its 29th season in July.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Lisa Shumaker

